Driving responsibly on New Year’s Eve

Posted 5:22 pm, December 30, 2013, by , Updated at 07:03AM, December 31, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Nineveh Dinha talks with Lt. Jeff Nigbur with the Utah Highway Patrol about driving responsibly on New Year's Eve.