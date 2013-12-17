Semitrailer rollover on I-15 closes lanes, slows commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A semitrailer crash on I-15 caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Officers said a semi truck hauling two trailers rolled around 1:45 a.m. near 2100 South. The crash impacted three lanes on I-15 and closed the westbound I-80 to northbound I-15 ramp.

Officers said the driver of the semi looked down to change the radio station as he was going around a corner. The semi then started to drift to the right where it hit the concrete barrier, which knocked the back trailer off. That trailer rolled into the center median, and then the the semi truck and other trailer rolled across several lanes.

No one was injured in the crash.