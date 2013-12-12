× George W. Bush encourages Alabama kicker with letter

By Marlena Baldacci

(CNN) — Cade Foster, the embattled kicker for the University of Alabama, posted online Wednesday night a photo of a letter he received from former President George W. Bush.

“Dear Cade (#43), Life has its setbacks. I know! However you will be a stronger human with time. I wish you all the best,” the 43rd President wrote.

Foster faced fierce criticism–even death threats–after his team lost to rival Auburn University in late November, essentially blowing their chances to play for a national title.

The kicker missed two field goals and had a third one blocked during the game. Alabama’s coach replaced Foster with another kicker for the final play of the game: a 57-yard field goal.

With the score tied at 28-28 and with one second left, the ball fell short of the goalposts, resulting in a 100-yard touchdown return and a historic upset for Auburn.

“Framing this,” Foster wrote on his Instagram, along with a photo of the letter.

CNN’s Ashley Killough contributed to this report.

