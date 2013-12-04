× Driver in accident that killed 2-year-old boy stopped, saw stroller, fled

SALT LAKE CITY – Court documents filed Wednesday offer new details regarding a hit-and-run accident that killed a young child earlier this year.

Two-year-old Gavyn Barnett was killed when the stroller his mother was pushing him in was struck by a vehicle at 5600 West and 41000 South in June.

It wasn’t until November that police made an arrest in the case, and Kimberly Munoz, 21, has reportedly confessed to the crime. Munoz’s father was also arrested, and he faces charges of obstruction of justice and giving false statements.

Munoz has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, no evidence of security, driving while violating restrictions on a license and illegal window tinting.

In a probable cause statement it states Munoz told police she had forgotten her glasses and could not see well the night of the crash. Munoz has a restriction on her driver’s license requiring her to wear glasses or corrective lenses while operating a motor vehicle.

In her statement, Munoz said she didn’t see the people crossing. She said she stopped her car and looked in the rear view mirror after the accident, and she said she saw a stroller but got scared and drove off. Munoz did not contact the police.