Utahns team up with NFL players to fight hunger, cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A pair of neighborhoods that were once bitter gang rivals have established a Thanksgiving tradition, and Thursday players from Glendale and Rose Park suited up for their annual football game.

The game, known as the Annual Glendale and Rose Park Turkey Bowl, was able to raise money for the community and foster a sense of togetherness.

Halota Ngata is a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, and he is working to get folks to donate canned food as part of a charity competition he is in with Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamlu. Ngata is from Rose Park. Click here for more information about the Blitz Hunger Drive.

The Turkey Bowl collected canned food for the drive, and those who visited could also buy raffle tickets for prizes, like jerseys signed by NFL players. Ngata donated a jersey, as did Stanley Havili, who is from Glendale and plays fullback for the Indianapolis Colts. The proceeds from the raffle will go to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Reno Mahe, who played for Brigham Young University and the Philadelphia Eagles, attended and said it’s a great event.

“It's kind of fun to see two communities coming together to try to help bridge some of the ignorance that's out there,” he said.

Fina Halai lives in the area and said the neighborhoods have come a long way.

“In my days, it wasn’t peachy keen,” she said. “It wasn't always every hood got a long."

FOX 13 News’ Tamara Vaifanua was at Thursday’s event, check out the video for more.