Roasted Mushrooms and Scallops (11/19/13)

2 tablespoons unsalted Butter

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

2-3 pounds wild mushrooms

2-3 cloves fresh peeled garlic, crushed but still whole

Fresh thyme

1 cup chicken stock or broth

Zest of one lemon

1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped

1 lb. fresh scallops

Salt and Pepper to taste

Heat a pan till just smoking. Add the butter and half of the oil. Add the garlic, and a few thyme sprigs with the mushrooms to the pan.

Swirl the pan so the mushrooms are coated well. Let cook 1-2 minutes. Gently toss, and season with salt.

Add the chicken stock or broth and boil. Continue to cook until the mushrooms are golden brown, and the mushrooms and broth have made a nice sauce. (Note: It should be reduced and hickened.)

Season with fresh cracked black pepper, the zest of one lemon and fresh Italian parsley. Set aside.

Dry the scallops with a paper towel. Heat the pan until smoking hot. Add the oil and swirl around. Season generously both sides of the scallops with salt and pepper. Cook on both side sides until golden brown and tender. About 2-3 minutes total. (Note: They should be medium rare in the center.)

Put the scallops onto a plate, and spoon the mushrooms and broth over and around the scallops.

Recipe from Costa Vida, Geoff Alter