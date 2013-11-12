3 injured in West Jordan multiple-vehicle accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Crews responded to an accident involving five vehicles in West Jordan Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at 7000 South and Redwood Road.

Officers said it happened when a white car traveling southbound on Redwood Road crossed the center line and drove into oncoming traffic. The white car clipped a pickup truck, which caused the truck to lose control and roll. The white car then hit a Jeep head-on, which caused the Jeep to spin and roll on its side. Two other cars were also clipped in the crash.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said drug paraphernalia was found in the white vehicle, but the crash is still under investigation.

Continue to watch FOX 13 and fox13now.com for the latest updates.