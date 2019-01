× Crews respond to overnight fire in Roy

ROY — No one was injured in a mobile home fire Saturday night in Roy, officials said Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to blaze at Country Meadows Mobile Home Park, 3750 S. Midland Drive, at approximately 9:15 p.m. The blaze was started outside the home and was quickly extinguished, said Roy Police Sgt. Rick Morgan.

One person was home during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.