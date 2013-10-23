× Parents Report Daughters’ Party

(FOX 8)— As a teen, your parents arriving home early to find a party in progress is about as bad as it gets, right?

For a 15- and 16-year-old in Connecticut, things got worse when their parents called the police!

According to the Hartford Courant, the girls face charges of permitting a minor to possess alcohol.

They allegedly hosted 15-20 people at their home earlier this month.

A police officer who talked to the Hartford Courant said reporting the party was “the right thing to do.”

