ATM ripped out of SLC Top Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An ATM machine was ripped out of a Salt Lake City convenient store early Monday morning, police said.

The suspect pulled the machine out of the Top Stop, located at 2100 East and 1300 South at approximately 4 a.m. with a pickup truck, according to surveillance video from the gas station.

The store manager Rick Hall said it’ll cost more to fix the damage to the store compared to what the suspected thief got away with.

According to the surveillance video a white pickup truck backed into the double doors of the Top Stop. The suspect then wrapped a tow strap around the ATM and drove off.

Hall said the suspect dragged the cash machine down the road before getting away with $800.

Hall manages another Top Stop gas station off of Foothill Blvd. He said two ATMs were stolen from that store in the last year using the same method.

Hall believes the same person is responsible.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 for those who have information about the theft.