SALT LAKE CITY -- American Idol hosted callbacks in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday, and Big Budah was there to speak with the musical hopefuls as they tried out. Check out the video above for Budah's interviews with the contestants.
American Idol callbacks held in Salt Lake City
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
