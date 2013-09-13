× Bus driver thwarts homeless man’s hijacking attempt

OGDEN — A UTA bus driver fought off a homeless man Wednesday after the transient attempted to take control of the bus, Ogden police officials said Friday afternoon.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. local Ogden transient Trace Green, 40, was riding on a UTA bus. According to a police statement, Green approached the bus driver at 36th Street and Tyler Avenue and stated he was not going to get off the bus and that he was probably going to jail.

At one point during the ride Green attempted to take control of the bus, police said. The driver was able to remove all the passengers while Green attempted to figure out the controls for the bus.

Once the passengers were safely off the bus, police said, the bus driver approached Green.

“Green sprayed the bus driver with a fire extinguisher,” according to an Ogden Police statement. “Green continued to try and gain control of the bus, but eventually gave up and exited the bus himself.”

Officers responded to the area and located the homeless man. Green was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Weber County Jail on a bus hijacking charge.

The bus driver was treated at the scene for the fire extinguisher exposure and released.