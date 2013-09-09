Utah doctor jailed on child pornography charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — A man who worked as a child psychiatrist and osteopathic physician for Intermountain Healthcare was arrested last week after he was allegedly caught with child pornography on his work computer.

David Ford Wilson, 41, faces 15 second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. Wilson was arrested Friday after an investigation was conducted by an Internet Crimes Against Children detective from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was launched after information systems security workers for Intermountain Healthcare discovered one of the company’s computers was being used to access suspected child pornography, according to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The company immediately reported the incident to law enforcement officials and terminated Wilson.

“The investigators that looked at the pictures didn’t feel like it appeared that any of them were of patients, or taken in the setting that he would have had access to the patients in,” said Lt. Mike Lowther, Weber County Sheriff’s Office. “So at this point, we are reasonable confident that it’s limited to the online.”

The incident was also reported to the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing. The DOPL held an Emergency Administrative Proceeding on August 27 and issued an Emergency Order to suspend Wilson’s physician licenses.

According to the report, Wilson’s computer hard drive shows numerous searches for pornographic material using terms, such as “little girl models” and “young Russian girls.”

Since January 2013, the report said Wilson had viewed images of what appeared to be preteen girls and young girls, and the computer contained several hundred images of girls between ages 8-12.

During a meeting with the hospital’s human resources department in April, the report said Wilson admitted he had been viewing child pornography for years.

The hospital fired Wilson on April 30, but prior to his license suspension in August, the report indicates that he continued practicing medicine at patients’ homes, where young children may have been present.

“David Wilson was treating vulnerable children all while viewing child pornography on his work computer. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing felt his actions posed an immediate threat to public safety so swift action was necessary,” Utah Department of Commerce executive director Francine Giani said in a press release.

Wilson was booked into the Weber County Jail. His bail amount was set at $150,000.