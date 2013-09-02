Teriyaki Turkey Burgers (09.02.13)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 teaspoons peeled, grated fresh ginger (from about a 1-1/2-inch piece), grated on the small holes of a box grater, divided

2 lbs. ground turkey

1/4 onion, diced

8 whole grain hamburger buns

8 slices cheddar cheese or 8 slices Monterey jack cheese

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple slices

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Mix together turkey, 1 teaspoon ginger, onion, salt and pepper. Shape into 8 patties. Grill patties until brown and cooked through. Drain pineapple; reserve 1/2 cup juice. Reserve 2 pineapple slices for snack or other use. Place pineapple slices on grill and cook until lightly golden brown.

Bring the soy sauce and honey to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring often until the honey has completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Add the ginger, stir to combine, remove from the heat, and set aside. Melt the cheese on the buns.

Immerse the burgers in the sauce. Serve the burgers on the buns with pineapple slices. Drizzle a couple teaspoons of sauce on each bun side before serving.