SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah public schools will receive letter grades starting this school year, officials said Thursday.

Members of the State School Board made it clear that some schools will get Fs.

The letter-grade system is mandated by the legislature. The school board did not take a position on the new system as of Thursday.

They do expect the state-wide discussion about public schools to take on an entirely different tone Sept. 3 because that’s when letter grades come out.