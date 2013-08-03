Car show raises awareness, funds for child victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Classic car owners showed off their vehicles in West Jordan Saturday in order to raise money for an organization that helps children.

The Day of Hope Car Show was put together by Utah Ford dealers, and the event raises funds for the Children’s Justice Center.

The event was held Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The Children’s Justice Center provides a place for child crime victims to talk to police in a place that feels like home. The goal is to decrease the pain that stems from what is already a traumatic experience.

Susanne Mitchell, director of the Children's Justice Center, said the event is designed to raise awareness and funds.

“It's all set up to help raise awareness for child victims of crime that you can get help at the Children's Justice Center, and we'll make a difference so you don't have to be afraid and we can get you counseling and support,” she said.

FOX 13 News is a proud co-sponsor of the Day of Hope Car Show for the Children’s Justice Center.

