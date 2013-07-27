Fox Best Friend: Lucy

Posted 2:59 pm, July 27, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Humane Society of Utah came to GDU Saturday with Lucy the dog. For more information, or to adopt Lucy or another animal, contact the Humane Society of Utah at 801-261-2919 or visit their website.