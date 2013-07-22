Video: hail storm in southern Utah

Posted 8:44 pm, July 22, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FOX 13 News' McKoye Mecham captured this footage of a hail storm Monday at Tropic Reservoir near Bryce Canyon.

Image courtesy McKoye Mecham

Image courtesy McKoye Mecham