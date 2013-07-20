× Flash flood warning in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Washington County after radar indicated heavy thunderstorms in the area.

The warning is expected to remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday, and the warning includes, but is not limited to, Washington and Leeds.

According to the warning, very heavy rain is spreading south from the Pine Valley Mountains and will cross I-15 between St. George and Leeds. Widespread street flooding is expected in the town of Washington due to the storm.

The warning urged people to avoid driving vehicles over areas covered by water, as the water may be too deep for cars to cross safely.

