Get ready to dive into ‘Sharknado 2’

By Lisa Respers France

(CNN) — Severe weather alert: Another “Sharknado” is blowing onto our shores.

Syfy was so pleased with the reaction to its original TV movie and how Twitter users devoured it, the network confirmed on Wednesday there will be a “Sharknado 2.” This time the fictional flying sharks will be attacking the Big Apple in a film set to premiere in 2014.

“Every once in a while, there is a perfect storm — on television,” Thomas Vitale, executive vice president of programming and original movies for Syfy, said in a statement. “The fans are clamoring for a sequel. Or perhaps it will be a prequel. What we can guarantee is that ‘Sharknado 2’ will be lots of fun.”

About 1.4 million viewers tuned in to the movie, and there was a huge social media turnout with even a few celebs getting whipped into the feeding frenzy.

Naturally, the network is calling upon the vocal Twitter users to help pick the sequel’s subtitle. Fans will be able to tweet their suggestions to @SyfyMovies using the #Sharknado hash tag. Syfy will then select the best submission and include it in the new movie’s title.

As for the plot of the film, Syfy was mum on much more than it being set in New York City.

“We’ll be announcing more details very soon,” Vitale said. “But we didn’t want our fans to worry they wouldn’t get their fill of more shark fin, I mean fun, next year.”

In the original “Sharknado,” Los Angeles beachside bar owner Fin (Ian Ziering) and his ex-wife April (Tara Reid) team up with bartender Nova (Cassie Scerbo) and the local drunk George (John Heard) to tackle why sharks are falling from the sky and terrorizing the streets of L.A.

