(CNN) — Kim O’Shea tried for months but couldn’t get a job. Then he made a small change to his resume. He added “Mr.” before his name. In came the interview requests. “It was like being hit on the head with a big sheet of unbreakable glass ceiling,” the Australian wrote on his blog.

