New dating violence protection law goes into effect

Alexandria Autrey

SALT LAKE CITY – A dating violence protection law which allows anyone who is attacked or threatened by a dating partner to get a restraining order against them has gone into effect.

30 years ago, Brandy Farmer was a victim of domestic violence and living in a shelter.

Farmer promised herself then she would do anything she could to help other victims.

“I’ve been able to keep that promise and have been able to be very active in legislative actions, to help domestic violence victims whether they’re male, women or children,” said Farmer.

In the past, a person could only get a protective order if you were married to, living with, or have a child with the abuser.