Man charged with raping 14-year-old appears in court

By Alexandria Autrey

OGDEN, Utah – A 21-year-old man who was charged with raping a 14-year-old girl made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Daniel Garcia allegedly got the young girl drunk then sexually assaulted her at a city park in Ogden last month.

After the girl allegedly passed out from the amount of alcohol she consumed,Garcia took the girl home, placed her on her bed and left.

Garcia was appointed a lawyer Tuesday and ordered to have no contact with the victim.