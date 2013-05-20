× Pediatrician accused of killing ex-wife appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A Salt Lake City pediatrician accused of killing his ex-wife was in court Monday seeking a reduction in his bail, which is set at $1.5 million.

Doctor John Brickman Wall is going to have to wait at least a couple of weeks before that decision is made.

Wall’s lawyer said the bail amount is excessive, even punitive for a man with no prior criminal history. Wall’s lawyer hoped to convince the judge to reduce the bail to $100,000 with several restrictions, including electronic monitoring.

Wall’s son, Pelle Von Schwedler Wall, came to the hearing prepared to testify that his father is a danger, especially to small children.

However, neither side had the chance to be heard as the defense attorney decided to postpone the hearing until the judge who will handle the case is back from vacation. This means John Wall will spend at least two more weeks in jail, which was what his son wanted.

“Court was unexpected but good,” Pelle Von Schwedler Wall said. “We’re all happy with the outcome. My father is still in jail. That’s what we’re here to keep, to maintain that.”