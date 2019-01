Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 20 year old woman was injured when her car left the roadway and came to rest upside down on the banks of a canal.

The accident happened late Thursday evening on I-215 at 800 North. The cause of the accident is under investigation. When emergency responders arrived on scene they found the car off the side of the interstate, upside down next to a canal.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, but her rescue was complicated due to the circumstances.