Suspects charged for alleged Girl Scout theft

Posted 5:43 pm, March 26, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A man and woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing money from a troop of Girl Scouts have been charged with felony theft.

Police say Steven Andrew Kvenvold stole more than $1,000 from the Girl Scouts when they were selling cookies outside a Taylorsville Walmart on March 19. Charging documents say Kayla Long was the getaway driver in the theft.

Long was arrested a few days after the theft and Kvenvold turned himself into police.

