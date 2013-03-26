Suspects charged for alleged Girl Scout theft
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A man and woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing money from a troop of Girl Scouts have been charged with felony theft.
Police say Steven Andrew Kvenvold stole more than $1,000 from the Girl Scouts when they were selling cookies outside a Taylorsville Walmart on March 19. Charging documents say Kayla Long was the getaway driver in the theft.
Long was arrested a few days after the theft and Kvenvold turned himself into police.
