Suspects charged for alleged Girl Scout theft

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A man and woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing money from a troop of Girl Scouts have been charged with felony theft.

Police say Steven Andrew Kvenvold stole more than $1,000 from the Girl Scouts when they were selling cookies outside a Taylorsville Walmart on March 19. Charging documents say Kayla Long was the getaway driver in the theft.

Long was arrested a few days after the theft and Kvenvold turned himself into police.

