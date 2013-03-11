U of U launches investigation into swim coach’s alleged abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- University of Utah officials are responding to claims that the school did not respond to allegations of abuse made against a swim coach in 2008.

A former U of U swimmer, Lauren Hewson, came forward recently and said she and her mother reported Coach Greg Winslow’s alleged abusive behavior in great detail to university officials in 2008. Hewson said nothing was done in response.

Winslow was accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl during his time as a coach in Arizona, and he has been suspended from his position. His contract at the U of U will not be renewed.

University of Utah President David Pershing released a statement on Monday, which said the school has hired two independent investigators to do a review of the school’s swimming program and the allegations leveled against it.

Chris Hill, University of Utah athletic director, said they did respond to the claims against Winslow.

"I think there's an assumption that things weren't done,” he said. “I think we did some things, but again, we need to find out exactly what we did in connection and in concert with our investigation."

Hill did not provide an estimate on how long the investigation will take. One of the attorneys leading the investigation is based in Salt Lake City and the other in Kansas City.

The statement released Monday by the university can be viewed in its entirety here.