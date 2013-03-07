× Jogger hit by car in Millcreek dies

MILLCREEK, Utah — A 64-year-old man died Thursday after he was hit by a car while jogging in Millcreek.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at 3850 S and 1100 E. Police said Larry Madison was jogging south on 1100 E when he was hit from behind by a red Chevrolet Astro van.

The van’s driver, a 20-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Lt. Justin Hoyal of the Unified Police Department said officers are considering several factors that may have contributed to the crash, including the lighting conditions around sunrise.