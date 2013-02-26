× Provo Police shoot dog while serving warrant

PROVO, Utah — A Provo police officer shot a dog on Monday after it attacked while the Special Enforcement Team was serving a drug search warrant.

Lt. Matthew Siufanua , Provo Police, said the suspect, David Hayes, slammed the door as soon as he opened it and saw police there. He said the entry team attempted to breach the door, but before they could get inside the man’s dog, a pit bull, ran out and attacked one of the officers.

The officer tried to back away, but he lost his balance. Siufanua said the officer was able to defend himself as he was falling to the ground.

“For fear of his life, and safety, he actually shot the dog in the upper left shoulder,” he said.

Siufanua said the dog ran away but was found about three blocks away from the scene. He said the officer was only slightly injured, and the dog is expected to recover.

“We immediately took the dog to a veterinarian, animal hospital, where they actually did surgery on the dog, believe it or not, and the dog is going to be just fine,” he said. “The officer was scraped, a couple bruises, and he’s going to be fine as well.”

David Hayes was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.