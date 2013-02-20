× Jamba Juice Smoothies (02.20.13)

By Jennifer Burns, Jamba Juice

Green Berry Smoothie Ingredients:

1 banana

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 apple (any type)

2 celery stalks

6 baby carrots

1/4 cup apple or cranberry juice

1 cup fresh spinach

1 teaspoon flaxseed

1 scoop protein powder (any kind)

4-6 ice cubes

Mix all ingredients together in a blender until thoroughly blended together. Serve immediately.

All Vegetable Smoothie Ingredients:

1/4 cup parsley

1/4 medium avocado

1/2 cucumber

6 baby carrots

2 celery stalks

1/2 tomato

1/4 cup vegetable juice

4-6 ice cubes

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Dash hot sauce (optional)

Mix all ingredients together in a blender until thoroughly blended together. Serve immediately.

