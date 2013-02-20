Jamba Juice Smoothies (02.20.13)
By Jennifer Burns, Jamba Juice
Green Berry Smoothie Ingredients:
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 apple (any type)
- 2 celery stalks
- 6 baby carrots
- 1/4 cup apple or cranberry juice
- 1 cup fresh spinach
- 1 teaspoon flaxseed
- 1 scoop protein powder (any kind)
- 4-6 ice cubes
Mix all ingredients together in a blender until thoroughly blended together. Serve immediately.
All Vegetable Smoothie Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup parsley
- 1/4 medium avocado
- 1/2 cucumber
- 6 baby carrots
- 2 celery stalks
- 1/2 tomato
- 1/4 cup vegetable juice
- 4-6 ice cubes
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Dash hot sauce (optional)
Mix all ingredients together in a blender until thoroughly blended together. Serve immediately.