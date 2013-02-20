Jamba Juice Smoothies (02.20.13)

By Jennifer Burns, Jamba Juice

Green Berry Smoothie Ingredients:

  • 1 banana
  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 apple (any type)
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 6 baby carrots
  • 1/4 cup apple or cranberry juice
  • 1 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 teaspoon flaxseed
  • 1 scoop protein powder (any kind)
  • 4-6 ice cubes

Mix all ingredients together in a blender until thoroughly blended together. Serve immediately.

All Vegetable Smoothie Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup parsley
  • 1/4 medium avocado
  • 1/2 cucumber
  • 6 baby carrots
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 1/2 tomato
  • 1/4 cup vegetable juice
  • 4-6 ice cubes
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Dash hot sauce (optional)

Mix all ingredients together in a blender until thoroughly blended together. Serve immediately.