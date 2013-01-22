× Magna homeowners seek more compensation for sewage back up

Homeowners in Magna are unhappy with the amount of money they’ve received in compensation for damages caused by backed up sewers, and they’re trying to get more funds.

The problems began in December of 2012 when a neighbor flushed a T-Shirt down the toilet, which caused back-ups that affected about nine homes.

Ann Rushton is one of the homeowners involved, and in an email to Fox13 News she said together the Magna Water District and its insurance company are offering each homeowner up to $10,000 to help cover the damages. Rushton said some residents have more damage than the $10,000 will cover.

Katie Petersen is another affected homeowner, and she said they aren’t asking for an astronomical amount of money, just the amount they need to put their homes back in working order.

“Three weeks is a long time to wait to have the use of your home again, and we pretty much went from a 2,800-square-foot-home to a 1,300,” she said. “And we’ve moved half our belongings upstairs, and my kids are sharing bedrooms, and would really like to get the other half of our house back.”

The homeowners are considering hiring a lawyer.