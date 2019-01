This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Viral Video: Magician pulls kitten out of thin air A Taiwanese magician posted a video of him pulling a kitten out of thin air to promote animal adoption. The video was posted on Dec. 29 and already has more than one million views. Filed in: News Topics: viral video Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email