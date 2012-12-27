Baby recliners recalled after five deaths

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Major U.S. stores are recalling a popular baby recliner after reports of five fatalities, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Thursday.

Retailers Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby and Toys R Us are recalling 150,000 Nap Nanny recliners.

The commission said the recliners contain defects in the design” that “pose a substantial risk of injury and death to infants,” and have contributed to five infant deaths. The recall applies to the Nap Nanny Generations One and Two and also the Chill model of infant recliners.

There have been 92 reports of infants “hanging or falling out over the side of the Nap Nanny, even though most of the infants had been placed in the harness,” said the commission.

The recliners are made by Baby Matters, which is based in Berwyn, Pa. The commission said the company was “unable or unwilling to participate in the recall.”

The commission filed a complaint against Baby Matters earlier this month. The product was originally recalled in 2010 after reports of one death.

Diapers.com and Babies R Us also participated in the recall.

“Baby Matters is disappointed to hear that four retailers have chosen to voluntarily recall the Nap Nanny,” said Leslie Gudel, Nap Nanny’s owner and founder, in an email to CNNMoney. “The Nap Nanny still benefits thousands of children and families and we continue to stand behind the product 100%.”

Gould said that if used properly, the Nap Nanny doesn’t injure infants.

This is the most prominent recall of a baby-related product since August, when 4 million Bumbo Baby seats were recalled after 50 babies fell out of the seats, causing 19 of them to suffer skull fractures.

