Hale Centre Theatre may stay in WVC

WEST VALLEY CITY – Hale Centre Theatre might stay in West Valley City.

The West Valley City Council approved a new lease amendment on Tuesday for the teater that keep it in the city through 2038.

The company is looking to build a second theater in West Valley City or Sandy City.

Sandy City met with theater representatives last month. They want the new theater to be at 9950 Monroe Street, while West Valley City leaders say one possible location is near the Hollywood Connection entertainment center.