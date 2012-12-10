Big Budah was at Touch of Class Dance Studio in Layton on Monday to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The studio is holding a recital on Wednesday at Clearfield High School.
Dance studio’s elite class performs Christmas routine
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
