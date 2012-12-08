× Police investigating drive-by shooting in WVC

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Saturday.

Police say six shots were heard coming from a vehicle near 3100 West and 3500 South at around 4 p.m. Those shots were allegedly directed at another vehicle.

“We were driving up and we heard the gunshots and looked back and there was a green full-sized GMC truck that went speeding off and it was really freaky and the kids started screaming in the van,” said a woman – who doesn’t want to be identified – who witnessed the shooting.

Police are still investigating. They don’t know if there were any injuries.