SUV crashes into storefront on State Street in Murray

MURRAY — An SUV crashed into a business building in Murray Tuesday afternoon.

Murray Police said a Ford Excursion backed into the front doors of a rent-to-own store at 4500 S. State. No one was injured.



Murray’s building inspector put up signs to warn people that the damaged “Rent-A-Center” is unsafe for use.

The vehicle apparently knocked out a main support beam, making the building structurally unsound. The inspector said the vehicle is supporting the front of the building’s weight and cannot be moved yet.

Police will release further details when more is known about the accident.