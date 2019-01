× Farr West Mayor Jimmie Papageorge dies at 83

FARR WEST, Utah — Farr West City’s Mayor Jimmie A. Papageorge died on Sunday at 83.

Papageorge, who worked for the city for the past 30 years and was mayor for the past 19, died at his home.

According to Papageorge’s obituary, he was Farr West’s first mayor.

