PARK CITY, Utah – A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after nearly drowning in a Park City resort.

Park City Police spokesperson Craig Sanchez says a 4-year-old boy was found floating in the pool at the Montage Resort in Deer Valley just after 5 p.m. His parents were nearby, pulled him out of the pool and began CPR.

When EMTs arrived, they continued CPR until they got a pulse and the boy was transported to Primary Children’s Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.