Chicken Pomodori Panini Sandwich (10.05.12)

From the Corner Bakery Cafe

Two slices of slices sourdough bread

Lightly butter the outside of both slices

Place two slices of provolone cheese on bottom slice

Add 3 oz of roasted sliced roasted chicken

Add 1 tbsp of chopped roasted tomatoes

Add 3-4 leaves of fresh basil

Add 6-8 leaves of fresh spinach

Two more slices of provolone cheese

Add Pesto mayo ½ oz

Place on a Panini grill press until hot, crisp and golden brown