U of U’s basketball center David Foster suffers career-ending foot injury

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah center David Foster has re-injured his right foot and will undergo surgery next week. He is expected to miss the entire 2012-13 season, signaling the end of his Utah career.

Statement from David Foster:

“I am very disappointed to have to sit out another year at Utah. I will have surgery on my foot and I plan to continue my basketball career at the professional level after this year.”

Statement from Coach Krystkowiak:

“We are very disappointed for Dave, especially with all of the hard work he put in and the commitment he made to our program over the last couple of years. It’s really a shame that he won’t get a chance to play his senior year at Utah. Dave is a great leader for our young team and will continue to be involved with our program. We will see how he responds to the surgery and hopefully he can continue his basketball career in the future.