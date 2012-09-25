Bountiful City Council Agenda, September 25

7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of Bountiful, Utah will hold its regular Council meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 790 South 100 East, Bountiful, Utah, at the time and on the date given above. The public is invited. Persons who are disabled as defined by the Americans With Disabilities Act may request an accommodation by contacting the Bountiful City Manager at 298-6142. Notification at least 24 hours prior to the meeting would be appreciated.

If you are not on the agenda, the Council will not be able to discuss your item of business until another meeting. For most items it is desirable for the Council to be informed of background information prior to consideration at a Council meeting. If you wish to have an item placed on the agenda, contact the Bountiful City Manager at 298-6142.

AGENDA

1. Welcome, Pledge of Allegiance, and Thought/Prayer

2. Approve minutes of previous meeting – September 11, 2012

3. Council reports

4. Youth Council report

5. Approve weekly expenditures and/or monthly expenditure reports

6. Recognition for service to City: Emma Dugal, Art Center — Richard Watson, Community Service

a. Council – Jane Joy, Joy Foundation

7. Presentation by Emma Dugal, Art Center – Recognition and thanks for Summerfest support

8. Consider approval of payment for Tyler Technologies software maintenance

9. Consider approval of security camera project for parks and other locations throughout the City

10. Consider approval of Interlocal Cooperation Agreement concerning the Davis County Council of

i. Governments (COG)

11. Consider approval of Resolution 2012-10 adopting the Bountiful City 10-year Capital

ii. Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2013-2022

12. Consider Ordinance 2012-12 amending Title 14, Land Use Ordinance

13. Consider preliminary and final amended commercial site plan at 630 E. Medical Drive —

iii. Troy Wood/Lakeview Hospital, applicant

?

14. Consider preliminary subdivision plat approval for Stone Creek Villas at 600 North 400 East — Gary Wright, applicant

15. Staff and Council calendaring items

16. Adjourn