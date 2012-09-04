× Stories you may have missed

Stories you might have missed over the holiday weekend.

A 15-year-old boy is dead after police say a man hit him while texting and driving in Vernal, Utah.

An out-of-control monster truck crashed into the stands at a show in Oregon, injuring three spectators seated in the front row, authorities said. (Post includes video of the incident.)

Michael Clarke Duncan, nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the 1999 film “The Green Mile,” has died at age 54, according to a representative for his family.

A giant rattlesnake attacked a golden retriever on a popular trail in Ogden Canyon last week. The dog survived, but only because of some foresight by his owners.

The small town of Mona in Juab County offers a big adventure for those willing to take the plunge.