Matheson endorsed by nation's leading small business association

The following is a news release from Rep. Jim Matheson’s office.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Congressman Jim Matheson has again received a leading business organization’s endorsement for his pro-job, pro-economic growth record. Matheson is endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business – NFIB–in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race. NFIB is the country’s leading small business association.

“Utah small businesses are the engines that drive job creation in our state. They are the innovators and the risk-takers that create the good-paying jobs and position Utah as a successful competitor in the global marketplace. I’m honored to have this endorsement,” said Matheson.

In a letter announcing the endorsement, NFIB Vice President Lisa Goeas wrote, “Your election is not only critical to the small-business owners in your district, but also to protecting free enterprise across America. On behalf of all NFIB members, we look forward to standing with you as you continue to do big things for small business.”

NFIB says its Utah membership totals more than 3,700 businesses.