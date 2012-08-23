The “Ferragosto” Festival is taking place Friday and Saturday at St. Ambrose Parish in Salt Lake City. The festival celebrates Italian culture and will feature food, live entertainment and a bocce tournament.
How do you say ‘bocce?’
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
