Watch Live: Authorities give update after missing teen Jayme Closs found alive in Wisconsin

How do you say ‘bocce?’

Posted 10:55 am, August 23, 2012, by , Updated at 10:56AM, August 23, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The “Ferragosto” Festival is taking place Friday and Saturday at St. Ambrose Parish in Salt Lake City. The festival celebrates Italian culture and will feature food, live entertainment and a bocce tournament.