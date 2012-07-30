× Utes’ safety Blechen suspended for three games

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah will have to start the football season without one of their best defensive players because safety Brian Blechen was suspended for three games for violation of team rules.

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is not saying what Blechen did, but it was serious enough to suspend him for three games.

The junior strong safety from Moorpark, Calif., earned honorable mention all Pac-12 honors last season as a sophomore. He was the Utes third-leading tackler last year and snagged three interceptions, bringing his career total to seven.

Linebacker Nai Fotu only got a one-game suspension after being arrested for driving under the influence last year.

Blechen will miss the season opener versus Northern Colorado and the in-state rivalries with Utah State and BYU. He is expected to return for the Pac-12 opener Sept. 22 at Arizona State.