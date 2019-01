× 3.5 magnitude quake felt in northern Utah

A small 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Northern Utah on Friday.

The epicenter was located about 12 miles north of Logan. The town closest is Trenton, Utah, located about two miles from the epicenter, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the quake was felt north into Franklin County, south to Logan, west into Box Elder County and east into the mountain range that surrounds Cache Valley.

No damage was reported.