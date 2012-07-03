× Info for Quail Fire evacuees

Update 7:35 a.m., July 5: Residents in the Alpine Cove subdivision will be allowed to return home after 10 a.m. Wednesday, as the evacuations for that area are expected to be lifted, said Alpine City Mayor Otis Willoughby.

Update 2:01 p.m., July 4: AlpineCity.org has posted an updated evacuation map as of 1:10 p.m.

Update 12:15 p.m. July 4: Some evacuees are being allowed to return home. Updated map of the Quail Fire evacuations from AlpineCity.org.

Previous: Box Elder and Alpine Cove subdivisions are now under mandatory evacuation. Everything east of High Bench Road and south to Healy Boulevard also under evacuation order. All residents in those areas are asked to leave their homes until further notice.

Map of evacuated area

Those evacuated should go to Timberline Middle School, 500 West Canyon Crest in Alpine. The Red Cross Reception Center includes snacks, water and information for evacuees.

Quail Fire Evacuation Hotline (801) 851-8778