Grilled Pineapple Pancakes with Blueberry Syrup and Toasted Coconut (06.21.12)

Posted 10:42 am, June 21, 2012, by , Updated at 05:11PM, June 21, 2012
by Jennifer Burns, Gossner Foods

  • 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon white sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups Gossner Milk
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tablespoons Gossner Butter, melted
  • 1/2 pineapple, sliced (approx 1/8”)
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup syrup
  • 1/4 cup coconut flakes, toasted
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Place a ring of pineapple in the batter circles. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

In a small saucepan, heat the blueberries and syrup. In a dry frying pan, toast the coconut and almonds over low heat for 5-8 minutes or until slightly golden brown. Top each pancake with syrup, toasted coconut and almonds. Serve immediately.