× Grilled Pineapple Pancakes with Blueberry Syrup and Toasted Coconut (06.21.12)

by Jennifer Burns, Gossner Foods

1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 1/4 cups Gossner Milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons Gossner Butter, melted

1/2 pineapple, sliced (approx 1/8”)

1 cup blueberries

1 cup syrup

1/4 cup coconut flakes, toasted

1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Place a ring of pineapple in the batter circles. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

In a small saucepan, heat the blueberries and syrup. In a dry frying pan, toast the coconut and almonds over low heat for 5-8 minutes or until slightly golden brown. Top each pancake with syrup, toasted coconut and almonds. Serve immediately.