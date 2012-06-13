Crews contain Washington Co. fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah -- Washington County firefighters were able to contain a fast-moving brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder says the 20-acre fire was sparked at around 5 p.m. by a tire that broke off a camp trailer traveling along SR-18 and sparked, lighting some nearby grass on fire.

The fire quickly grew towards a group of homes in North Winchester Hills, a neighborhood about 10 miles northwest of St. George.

There were four homes threatened, but crews were able to contain the fire before it caused serious damage.

As of 7 p.m., crews were wrapping up and putting out hot spots.