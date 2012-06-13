Crews contain Washington Co. fire

Posted 5:21 pm, June 13, 2012, by and , Updated at 08:11PM, June 13, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah -- Washington County firefighters were able to contain a fast-moving brush fire Wednesday afternoon. 

Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder says the 20-acre fire was sparked at around 5 p.m. by a tire that broke off a camp trailer traveling along SR-18 and sparked, lighting some nearby grass on fire.

The fire quickly grew towards a group of homes in North Winchester Hills, a neighborhood about 10 miles northwest of St. George.

There were four homes threatened, but crews were able to contain the fire before it caused serious damage.

As of 7 p.m., crews were wrapping up and putting out hot spots.